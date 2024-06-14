Karnataka education department nod for hiring 35,000 guest teachers, HMs to decide

Speaking to TNIE, BB Cauvery, Education Commissioner, DSEL, said, “We’ve asked the HMs to focus on hiring for Science, Maths and English as students mostly find these difficult to cope with. The other reason is also that the results indicate that these are the three subjects where students underperform, and we see most failures.”

She added that the vacancies for different subjects vary from taluk to taluk and the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) are made accountable for the hiring and will need to update on a timely basis.

The Commissioner assured that all of the sanctioned guest teachers will be soon occupied. The HMs will hire on the basis of merits for the subjects and the honorarium for primary school teachers has been set at Rs 10,000 a month and Rs 10,500 for high schools.

K Nagesh, president, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association, said though the government’s move is welcome to ease the burden on teachers, the department should focus on hiring permanent faculty.