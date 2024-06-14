My ‘unexpected’ LS poll victory is Belagavi people’s win, says Jagadish Shettar

Amid rumours that leaders of other political parties also helped the BJP in Belagavi in the election, Shettar said he would also like to thank those who indirectly helped him win the seat. However, he did not wish to name any leaders who supported him indirectly, and said he would do so later.

He recalled how the people of Belagavi and party workers welcomed him when he arrived here on March 27, after he was named the party’s candidate from the Belagavi seat. He also recalled how a large number of people gathered when he went to file his nomination papers. He called the 16-year term of Angadi as MP a game-changer for him in the election, as it helped him win the seat by a big margin.

Shettar also recalled attempts made by party MLAs from Arabhavi, Balachandra Jarkiholi; and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for helping him get good number of votes from both the constituencies and the brothers’ efforts in getting a large chunk of votes from various other Assembly segments too. Commenting on a question on whether Congress MLA Laxman Savadi supported him, he said Savadi never contacted him at all and the internal fight of the Congress was a matter left to that party.