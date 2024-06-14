My ‘unexpected’ LS poll victory is Belagavi people’s win, says Jagadish Shettar

BELAGAVI: The newly-elected Member of Parliament from Belagavi, Jagadish Shettar called his victory by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes as “unexpected”, and said it is a victory of the people of Belagavi. He attributed his win to the string of development works undertaken in the constituency by former MP from the BJP, Late Suresh Angadi, during his four terms in office and the efforts made by the party workers in all the eight Assembly segments of the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.
He appreciated the efforts made by BJP workers in the Belagavi South Assembly segment, where the party got a highest of 73,000 votes, followed by about 50,500 votes in Belagavi Rural Assembly segment. He said the party workers worked hard in all the eight Assembly segments throughout the campaign and ensured that the majority of people supported the BJP. Shettar said the Parliamentary elections were fought on the basis of national issues and leadership. He said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his roadmap for the country over the past one decade also resonated with the people.
Amid rumours that leaders of other political parties also helped the BJP in Belagavi in the election, Shettar said he would also like to thank those who indirectly helped him win the seat. However, he did not wish to name any leaders who supported him indirectly, and said he would do so later.
He recalled how the people of Belagavi and party workers welcomed him when he arrived here on March 27, after he was named the party’s candidate from the Belagavi seat. He also recalled how a large number of people gathered when he went to file his nomination papers. He called the 16-year term of Angadi as MP a game-changer for him in the election, as it helped him win the seat by a big margin.
Shettar also recalled attempts made by party MLAs from Arabhavi, Balachandra Jarkiholi; and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for helping him get good number of votes from both the constituencies and the brothers’ efforts in getting a large chunk of votes from various other Assembly segments too. Commenting on a question on whether Congress MLA Laxman Savadi supported him, he said Savadi never contacted him at all and the internal fight of the Congress was a matter left to that party.