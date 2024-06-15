Chandrayaan-1 mission director Srinivas Hedge passes away at 71

BENGALURU: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and Mission Director for India’s first deep space mission–Chandrayaan-1, Srinivas Hedge (71) passed away on Friday noon, at a private hospital in the presence of his family and friends.

Chandrayaan-1, the space mission headed by Hegde played a crucial role in the discovery of water molecules on the Moon surface.

Hegde was reeling with health complications for several years, and on Thursday evening he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was on a ventilator until Friday afternoon in a hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

He is remembered as jovial, helpful and a team player by many of his peers and juniors. Hedge had joined ISRO in 1978 and served the space agency for over 36 years before retiring in 2014. During his tenure, Hedge was part of many ISRO missions under the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) formerly known as ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC).

With an undergraduate degree in B.Tech from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, Hedge pursued his postgraduate from IISc in Bengaluru.