Congress govt politicising case against BS Yediyurappa, says BJP

BELAGAVI, HUBBALLI: The newly elected MP from Belagavi, Jagadish Shettar, and Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, hit out at the State Government on Friday, saying it was targeting former CM BS Yediyurappa in the POCSO case for political reasons.

“The POCSO case against Yediyurappa was registered three months ago. But the Congress government is raking it up again now needlessly, and is indulging in politics,” Shettar told reporters in Belagavi.

Shettar, a former CM, said that when the issue cropped up three months ago, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had said that the woman complainant had lodged similar complaints against 40–50 people in the past and that she was mentally unstable.

The State Government should stop indulging in politics merely to target a veteran politician like Yediyurappa, he added, adding that a conspiracy is being hatched against the former chief minister.

Shettar hit out at the State Government saying it was trying to divert people’s attention by raising such issues to hide its failures. “The government is in a quandary ever since minister B Nagendra resigned over the ST Corporation row,” he added. Shettar said the woman who lodged a complaint against Yediyurappa is no more, and the victim has not lodged an individual complaint.