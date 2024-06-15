Darshan murder case probe: Cops building strong case against Kannada actor, others

BENGALURU: Under the supervision of DCP (West) S Girish and guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Satheesh Kumar, the Vijaynagar sub-division police are building a watertight case against actor Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy abduction and murder case.
City Police Commissioner B Dayananda is regularly monitoring the investigations on the instructions from Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
On Friday, Dayananda visited the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station where the accused are being interrogated. He has instructed the investigating officers to build a strong case, giving no scope for the accused to defend themselves during the trial.
With only three days of police custody of the accused left, the officers are grilling the accused round-the-clock, giving them little time to rest. Darshan is said to have been a hard nut to crack. He claims that he knows nothing about the murder, according to sources.
The officers are now behind the Rs 20-lakh deal offered to the four accused by Deepak, who has also been arrested in the case. Deepak is a close associate of Darshan and is alleged to have given the money, asking the four accused to surrender claiming responsibility for the murder. Of the Rs 20-lakh deal, police have recovered Rs 10 lakh from two of the four accused.
No visitors are allowed to meet Darshan and others. The accused are being interrogated separately, sources said and claimed that the investigating officers have got some crucial witnesses in the case. Witnesses’ statements during the trial are key for conviction. Measures have been taken to ensure that the witnesses do not turn hostile during trial.
The statements made by the accused are being videographed, the sources added. With technical evidence playing a big role in the case, call records, CCTV camera footage, CDRs and tower location details have been collected and mobile phones of the accused seized. Pavithra is being interrogated by a team of women police officers.