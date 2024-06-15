Darshan murder case probe: Cops building strong case against Kannada actor, others

BENGALURU: Under the supervision of DCP (West) S Girish and guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Satheesh Kumar, the Vijaynagar sub-division police are building a watertight case against actor Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy abduction and murder case.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda is regularly monitoring the investigations on the instructions from Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

On Friday, Dayananda visited the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station where the accused are being interrogated. He has instructed the investigating officers to build a strong case, giving no scope for the accused to defend themselves during the trial.

With only three days of police custody of the accused left, the officers are grilling the accused round-the-clock, giving them little time to rest. Darshan is said to have been a hard nut to crack. He claims that he knows nothing about the murder, according to sources.