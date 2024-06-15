Improve Human Development Index of Kalyana Karnataka, CM tells officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the officials concerned to improve the Human Development Index of Kalyana Karnataka, by prioritising the implementation of projects in the region. Siddaramaiah reviewed the progress of the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board on Friday.

The CM emphasised improving infrastructure in hostels, anganwadis, and residential schools in the region. He told the officials that the available grants should be spent on priority areas like roads, drinking water, irrigation, and other infrastructure. Siddaramaiah said that it is the government’s responsibility to get the necessary approvals from the finance department.

The CM said that the district ministers should review the progress once a month and send the report to the board. “District secretaries should also conduct progress review meetings. Officials should visit anganwadis, hostels, schools, and hospitals and inspect them,” he said, adding that there is a need for coordination between the district ministers and the secretaries.