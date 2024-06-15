Karnataka: Hampi organisation demands return of Krishna statue from Chennai Museum

HUBBALLI: The locals in Hampi are demanding the return of a statue that was taken to the Chennai Museum during British rule.

The locals are also requesting the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to establish a statue of Vittala inside the Vijaya Vittala temple complex, as it has remained without a statue for several hundred years.

The members of the public welfare association called Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HAWAMA) in Hampi have put forward two demands.

The 14th-century statue of Lord Krishna, which was in the temple of Bala Krishna in Hampi, was shifted to the Egmore Museum in Chennai by the British. The locals have been demanding to list out the statues that were originally from Hampi and are now located in different museums in India.