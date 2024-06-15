No political motive in Yediyurappa's non-bailable warrant: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said the non-bailable warrant issued against former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in the POCSO case has no political angle.

Dr Parameshwara told reporters that law will take its own course in the case. On BJP leaders’ allegation that the ruling Congress is politicising it, he said, “What else can they do?” On why no action was taken for three months after the case was registered, Dr Parameshwara said the police were waiting for a report from the forensic science laboratory related to the case.

“The police have initiated action as per law. What has to be done is being done,” he said.

On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s allegation against Yediyurappa during his recent visit to Bengaluru, Dr Parameshwara said this is a state subject, why would he (Rahul) interfere. There is no pressure from anyone.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar too has stated that the Congress does not believe in vendetta politics. “It is the BJP which believes in vendetta politics. It has filed a defamation case against Congress leaders, including Rahul. Congress leaders’ protests were against BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s remarks,” Dr Parameshwara said.