No special treatment for Darshan: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara has denied that state police is giving special treatment to actor Darshan and his associates, who were arrested in connection with a murder case. He said a tent was strung up across the walls and gate of Annapoorneshwari police station, where the accused were being questioned, to allow police to work freely. “We will ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience. Darshan is being treated like any other accused person,” he said.

The media pointed out to the minister that closing roads near the police station was causing inconvenience and people were objecting to it. It was hindering mobility of vehicles and even ambulances, and people who wanted to enter the police station were not allowed to. Parameshwara said he would ask the department not to inconvenience people, but at the same time, allow police to work without any disturbance. He said it is not correct to say police gave biryani to the accused, and any other royal treatment.

“I checked with them and they denied it. Nothing like that happened. Police are treating them like other accused.”

Meanwhikle, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told reporters that there is no pressure on police or the government to put up a shamiana around the police station. “I got to know that media is causing inconvenience as they have set up cameras here round the clock, and police are finding it difficult to do their duty,” he said, adding that there is no pressure by any political leaders in connection with the inquiry.