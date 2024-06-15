No special treatment for Darshan: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara has denied that state police is giving special treatment to actor Darshan and his associates, who were arrested in connection with a murder case. He said a tent was strung up across the walls and gate of Annapoorneshwari police station, where the accused were being questioned, to allow police to work freely. “We will ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience. Darshan is being treated like any other accused person,” he said.
The media pointed out to the minister that closing roads near the police station was causing inconvenience and people were objecting to it. It was hindering mobility of vehicles and even ambulances, and people who wanted to enter the police station were not allowed to. Parameshwara said he would ask the department not to inconvenience people, but at the same time, allow police to work without any disturbance. He said it is not correct to say police gave biryani to the accused, and any other royal treatment.
“I checked with them and they denied it. Nothing like that happened. Police are treating them like other accused.”
Meanwhikle, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told reporters that there is no pressure on police or the government to put up a shamiana around the police station. “I got to know that media is causing inconvenience as they have set up cameras here round the clock, and police are finding it difficult to do their duty,” he said, adding that there is no pressure by any political leaders in connection with the inquiry.
Purported Audio conversation between cop, another person viral
An audio conversation apparently between a police officer, who is part of the investigation into Renukaswamy murder case, and another person has gone viral. In the audio, the police officer can be heard saying that Renukaswamy was brutally tortured by the accused, including some bouncers. “Instead of killing, the victim should have been warned. Even if the main accused moves the Supreme Court, getting bail in the case is very difficult. Darshan is very rude and if he is drunk he is uncontrollable,” the police officer is heard telling the person. The officer is also heard saying, “The CCTV camera footage shows Darshan beating the victim. There is pressure on the police commissioner by influential persons not to arrest Darshan. Pavithra has been admitted to a hospital after Darshan assaulted her, and four accused have surrendered before the police.”
Shamiyana at police stn: Team of advocates files 3 RTI applications
Three RTI (Right to Information) applications were filed at the police station on Friday by a team of advocates-cum-RTI activists. The team sought a certified copy or order related to instructions to cover the station with tent cloth and the cost incurred, reasons and file notings for imposing Section 144, and copies of the CCTV camera footage of all cameras maintained by the police station from June 10 to see if free and fair investigations are being conducted. The team was led by advocate Sudha Katwa and Right To Information activist T Narasimha Murthy.