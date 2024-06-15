Image used for representational purposes only.
Nod for 10 per cent fee hike in private unaided technical colleges in Karnataka

Will be applicable to colleges of architecture, engineering for academic year 2024-25

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday approved a fee hike of 10% for professional courses in private unaided technical educational institutions. This will be applicable to engineering and architecture colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

This decision was announced after Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil had a meeting with the representatives of the Union of Private Educational Institutions. The union had sought a fee hike of 15% after the Congress government slashed it by 3% in 2023. Earlier, the Bommai government promised a 10% fee hike year on year for private institutions.

For the academic year 2023-2024, the fees for general merit seats in engineering and architecture colleges were capped at Rs 96,574 in Type-1 category based on the available infrastructure, and Rs 1,04,265 for Type-2 category institutes. With the 10% increase for this academic year, students seeking admission through the CET will have to pay Rs 1,06,231 for Type-1 category and Rs 1,14,691 for Type-2 category colleges.

For government colleges, the last fee hike was between 3 and 4% in 2021-2022. Sources in the higher education department said the chief minister will take a decision on the matter in the next few days.

