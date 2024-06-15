Nod for 10 per cent fee hike in private unaided technical colleges in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday approved a fee hike of 10% for professional courses in private unaided technical educational institutions. This will be applicable to engineering and architecture colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

This decision was announced after Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil had a meeting with the representatives of the Union of Private Educational Institutions. The union had sought a fee hike of 15% after the Congress government slashed it by 3% in 2023. Earlier, the Bommai government promised a 10% fee hike year on year for private institutions.

For the academic year 2023-2024, the fees for general merit seats in engineering and architecture colleges were capped at Rs 96,574 in Type-1 category based on the available infrastructure, and Rs 1,04,265 for Type-2 category institutes. With the 10% increase for this academic year, students seeking admission through the CET will have to pay Rs 1,06,231 for Type-1 category and Rs 1,14,691 for Type-2 category colleges.