PM and I will never let down any state in water disputes: Union Minister Somanna

TUMAKURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, said on Friday that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never let down any state in inter-state river disputes and other issues.

Somanna was responding to apprehensions raised by a few in Tamil Nadu who had claimed that his appointment was an injustice to the state as inter-state water disputes remain between the two southern states.

Somanna, who hails from Karnataka, represents Tumakuru in the Lok Sabha.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee had even passed a resolution against Somanna being made the Jal Shakti minister and farmers’ associations there had condemned his appointment as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had several water disputes between them.

“In the federal system, we are all one family, whether it is Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, or Kerala... There is nothing wrong with Tamil Nadu advocating for rights. But we should all live equally. The population of the country has increased, and the PM has a vision for the country and will not allow injustice to be meted out to any state,” Somanna told The New Indian Express.