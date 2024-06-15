Power demand on the rise, but departments hamstrung by lack of funds in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With demand for power on the rise, more so with the Gruha Jyothi scheme and stress on decentralised renewable energy, strengthening infrastructure is a challenge.

More than getting finances to undertake projects, meeting the Central government target of renewable energy generation has become a challenge, said sources in the energy department.

According to an official who did not want to be named, Central and state governments are stressing on enhancing renewable energy sources, especially solar, and continuous supply and storage is the challenge. The other challenge is round-the-clock supply of power.

“To improve infrastructure and grid connectivity, a plan was chalked out and discussions held with Asian Development Bank for a loan of Rs 10,000 crore. But this was not accepted by the government. Our counterparts in the finance department said the government needs money for guarantee schemes. With no assurance from the government on loan recovery, the plan was shelved,” the official said.