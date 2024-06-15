ST Corporation scam SIT recovers Rs 11.7 crore from bars, IT firms

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Welfare Corporation scam have recovered a total of Rs 11.7 crore so far from owners of bars, hotels and IT companies in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, to whom the illegal amount was allegedly transferred. SIT officials recovered Rs 3.5 crore from premises linked to the managing director of the corporation JG Padmanabha, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, SIT arrested two accused from Hyderabad who had allegedly opened fake accounts in a cooperative bank in Hyderabad, to which the funds were allegedly transferred. The accused are identified as Chandra Mohan and Satyanarayana Verma. SIT officials went to the houses of Verma’s relatives in Hyderabad, and recovered Rs 8.21 crore in cash, which was found in four suitcases. The police also seized a luxury (Lamborghini) car allegedly belonging to Verma.