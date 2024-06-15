Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrives to hero’s welcome, slams Congress

BENGALURU: Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to a rousing welcome and was virtually mobbed by party workers and supporters who stood in a long queue to felicitate him. Addressing party workers at the airport, he did not miss the chance to slam the Congress, claiming the party had hatched a conspiracy to finish off the Deve Gowda family politically. He said the party was also conspiring against BJP leader BS Yediyurappa by foisting a POCSO case on him.

On his first visit to the state as Union minister, his target was DCM DK Shivakumar. “Shivu ji, I am now a Union minister. I will not stoop down to your level,” he mocked. “After I became Union minister, some people are not able to sleep, some people have lost their appetite. I, for one, don’t hate anyone.”

He arrived at Sadahalli Gate toll plaza and was welcomed by party workers with huge garlands of apples and flowers, and later drove to the party office where JDS city unit president H M Ramesh Gowda welcomed everyone.