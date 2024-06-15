Woman files cheating case against MoS Somanna’s son

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman filed a cheating and assault case against Dr BS Arun Somanna, son of Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna and two others at Sanjay Nagar police station on Wednesday.

The police have registered an FIR on a direction from the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, where the woman filed a private complaint. The complainant, Trupthi, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, stated that she and her husband Madhwaraj own an event management company. Arun met her husband at a government function in 2013 and asked him to organise a function to celebrate his daughter’s birthday in 2017. Arun allegedly proposed to start a venture in partnership with Madhwaraj and in 2019, they started a company, Neighbourhood.

When the company started incurring losses, Arun blamed Madhwaraj for the losses. He later forced Madhwaraj to resign and reduced his share in the company. When the complainant and her husband questioned Arun, the latter allegedly threatened them.