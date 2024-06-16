Ahead of Eid, markets in Bengaluru come alive with ornaments for livestock

BENGALURU : Anklets, necklaces, neck bells and stomach belts are grabbing eyeballs in shops around Shivajinagar and City Market ahead of Bakrid. However, these accessories are not for women, but for goats and sheep. While sheep and goats in the markets are selling like hot cakes, some small shop owners are content with selling accessories for sacrificial livestock as people love adorning the sheep and goats before they are sacrificed.

When TNIE visited key areas selling goats and sheep, the sellers said they had come up with these shops to scale up their seasonal incomes as those who celebrate Bakrid ensure that the livestock are treated like royalty before they are sacrificed. “People enjoy adorning the animals and feeding them nutritious food,” they said.

Zakhir, a shop owner in Shivajinagar, said, “Generally we keep small decorative items and gift wrappers. However, about four days before Eid, we keep all the items used to adorn goats and sheep like a variety of ornaments including neck bells, anklets and stomach belts to deck up the entire animal.”

The sellers also stocked up on a diverse range of fodder, sourced from wheat, maize, ragi and lentils. Sellers and residents in Shivajinagar told TNIE that this year, there were about three goats believed to be ‘blessed’ because they had a natural mark resembling Allah in Urdu.

Zameer, an auto driver, explained that they believe that even the meat retains the mark. “These goats are not ordinary. They are gifts of God sent through nature and are very special, people believe,” he said and added that they are generally sold for prices around 8-10 lakh each.

Apart from Shivajinagar, RT Nagar, where roads are equally filled with sheep and goats, has a special sacrificial animal this time -- a fighter goat. The animal is believed to weigh between 25-28 kg and is priced at Rs 1.5-2 lakh.

Sellers across the city are anticipating an increase in sales and the price of sacrificial animals is expected to spike as Bakrid is just a day away.