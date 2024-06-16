Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends fuel price hike

A day after the Karnataka government announced a Rs 3 hike in fuel prices in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the move, pointing out that despite the price rise, Karnataka's fuel prices remain lower than many other states in the country.

"The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84% and on diesel to 18.44%. Even after this hike, our state’s taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra." Siddaramaiah wrote on' X', formerly Twitter.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that in Maharashtra, the VAT on petrol is 25% with an additional tax of Rs 5.12, and on diesel, it is 21%. He emphasized that even after the recent hike, Karnataka's revised rates are still more affordable in comparison.

The Chief Minsiter explained that Karnataka's VAT adjustment ensures the funding of essential public services and development projects. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to maintaining balanced and responsible governance.