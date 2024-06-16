Union govt to go all out to promote tourism in Lakshadweep islands

BENGALURU: Lakshadweep is fast becoming the next preferred destination for coastal, beach, and water sports tourism. To promote the islands, along with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and to give tough competition to other island countries like the Maldives, the Union Government is giving special attention to Lakshadweep.

The virgin beaches and lesser-known islands in Lakshadweep are becoming a star attraction. Scores of people are making inquiries and bookings for scuba diving in the blue waters of the Arabian Sea. “To draw tourists and ensure there is sufficient infrastructure, water and beach villas are being constructed. These are the first of its kind in India, and they are being done with the help of the Union Government,” said Imran Quraishi KK, Tourism Officer, Assistant Director, Department of Tourism, Lakshadweep.

He said the NITI Ayog has helped by giving special permissions and relaxations in the coastal regulation zone to set up tourism infrastructure and conducting surveys for undertaking the projects.

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is also working on the survey to set up beach and sea resorts, he added.

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has 26 islands, of which 10 are inhabited. The economy of the island is dependent on tourism alone.

“It is off season in the islands during the southwest monsoon. Business for us is only from October to May. We are not just keen on promoting tourism and drawing tourists, but ensuring footfall is maintained and the economy is not effected,” he added.

“The pass or permits to enter the islands will continue. There will be no compromise on it. Each island has a fixed carrying capacity, and infrastructure is being enhanced based on that, which the survey will help with. We are working on promoting tented tourism in the inhabited islands,” Quraishi added.