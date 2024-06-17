Fuel price hike unrelated to elections, says Karnataka CM

VIJAYAPURA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday stated that the increase in petrol and diesel prices is unrelated to the outcome of the elections.

Speaking to the media in Inchageri village of Vijayapura district on Sunday, before participating in the inauguration of a new temple dedicated to Madhavananda Swamy and unveiling of a statue of Sangolli Rayanna, the CM dismissed allegations of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka that the government’s move is retaliation to Congress’ performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

“In a democracy, there are victories and defeats,” the CM said, responding to questions about the electoral implications on the fuel price hike.

He acknowledged that the Congress had not achieved the anticipated results in the recent elections in Karnataka. He, however, said the BJP’s seats declined from 25 to 19, while the Congress secured nine seats, compared to just one seat in the 2019 polls.

Clarifying the state’s tax structure on fuel, Siddaramaiah noted that reductions were made since April 2021, bringing down petrol taxes from 35% to 25.92%, and diesel taxes to 14.34%. He pointed out that despite the recent hike, Karnataka’s fuel prices remain lower than neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

“The reduction in petrol and diesel taxes was not influenced by electoral considerations, but aimed at balancing the rates in comparison to other states,” Siddaramaiah emphasised, countering claims that the adjustments were politically motivated.

Addressing recent criticism within the Congress regarding its ambitious five guarantees, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed that these measures are implemented for the welfare of the poor, and not as election strategies. He dismissed rumours of any halt in grant programmes, asserting their continuation for public good.