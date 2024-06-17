Karnataka: 1,419 government schools to start bilingual education

BENGALURU: Taking note of the poor performance of Kannada and other language medium schools in SSLC exams, and their dwindling numbers in the state, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) recently passed an order to start bilingual education – in English and Kannada.

The department had invited applications for beginning bilingual classes from schools and received 1,800 applications, of which 1,419 government schools have been given the nod post scrutiny under certain criteria.

The Congress government, too, had promoted bilingual schools in its budget and set a target of 2,000 schools for this academic year; however, that could not be met.

The highest number of government schools allowed to teach in the English language is in Kalyan Karnataka (Kalaburagi division) region, with 872 schools in seven districts, followed by Bengaluru division with 297 schools, Mysuru division with 140 schools and Dharwad division with 110 schools.

The academic year 2024-25 began on May 29; however, the order was passed only on June 15. Officials cited the model code of conduct for the delay. Education Commissioner BB Cauvery told TNIE, “The academic year has just commenced and there is time till the end of the month for new admissions.