Muniraju raises allegations of ‘8% DKS tax’

BENGALURU: After the recent resignation of ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra, following allegations of illegal transfer of funds to corporates, there are fresh allegations against the government.

Speaking in Bengaluru on Sunday, Dasarahalli BJP MLA S Muniraju alleged that there is an “8 per cent DKS tax’’, a euphemism for a bribe imposed on essential infrastructure works. “If 18 per cent is GST, 2 per cent is cess, 2 per cent is tax and 8 per cent DKS tax, what would be left for development out of a grant of Rs 75 lakh?” he had remarked at an event to felicitate Bangalore North BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, who won by a big margin over Congress candidate Prof Rajeev Gowda.

Law and order failure

These allegations come about eight months after Congress turncoat and Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA N Munirathna had alleged that grants and development funds to the tune of about Rs 126 crore had been cut from his constituency fund and given to other constituencies.

It may be recalled that he had sat in protest at the Gandhi Statue over this issue, and later met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Although he had not made any serious comments about corruption per se, there had been murmurs about graft pertaining to this grant from BJP quarters.

Asked about the ‘8 per cent DKS tax’, MP Shobha Karandlaje told The New Indian Express that she “would not like to comment about it’’. “But yes, the Congress government in the state is corrupt, and law and order has failed,’’ she said.