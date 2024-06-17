No worries, say Bengaluru malls

BENGALURU: With the city offering limited outing options for families, many Bengalurueans turn to shopping malls whenever they plan eat, play and have fun. Scores of people throng malls and gaming zones throughout the week and, especially on weekends, the footfall often goes through the roof.

However, the recent fire incident at Acropolis mall in Kolkata and last month’s devastating fire outbreak at a gaming zone in Gujarat that led to the death of 27 people has raised questions on the safety aspects in public entertainment venues in the city. Citizens have also expressed alarm at such incidents being repeated in the city.

While there has not been much affect on the footfall, concerns persist. “We visit a mall every fortnight. There are limited options where children can play. There are few parks or playgrounds in the city. We also need to buy groceries and other home items. So a mall is the ideal place. There are games for children to stay occupied and stores to buy kitchen and household articles. There are also food courts. But now with the fire incident, we are looking to reduce the number of visits,” said Rekha and Naveen L, a couple.

Many other people also share the same view. But mall managements seek to allay such fears, saying there is nothing to worry about.

Team TNIE did a reality check in malls and interacted with the managements. We found emergency exits, but some were locked. In some malls, there were no fire extinguishers at easily identifiable places. However, the management assured us that all safety measures were in place.