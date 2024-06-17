Tackle the bully

BENGALURU: From a stray comment or emoji to over-the-line teasing message about someone’s personality, behaviour in virtual space can have disastrous consequences when it turns into cyberbullying, at times pushing someone to commit murder or tragically, end their own life after a relentless ‘trial-by-social media’ experience.

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested over allegations of involvement in the murder of a fan, reportedly triggered by online harassment or cyberbullying directed at one of Darshan’s close friends, Pavithra Gowda.

After the case came to light, Darshan’s 15-year-old son was cyberbullied and unfairly drawn into the situation. After continuous cyberbullying and hateful comments by trolls, the youngster took to social media and posted, “Thank you for all for the bad comments and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support cursing at me won’t change that you everyone (sic).”

Internet and social media platforms which are known for ‘anonymity and privacy’ unknowingly become the base for bullying as they allow the bully to engage in an increased degree of cruelty that would not occur if their identity was known. In such situations, victims often find themselves unable to escape abuse and harassment.

Unlike real-life encounters, online bullying persists without a break as the internet never truly shuts down, leading to torment for the victim. Experts suggest that ‘repetition’ is a defining feature of cyberbullying, which encompasses repeated actions by the bully, and the continuous nature of shared content on the internet. This longevity is particularly notable when personal information or photos are shared, perpetuating the harm caused.