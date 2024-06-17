Udupi SSLC students to get videos of classes via email

UDUPI: In an unique initiative, apart from their usual classes, SSLC students in Udupi district will also receive their lessons via email. Launched by the Department of School Education and Literacy, through this initiative, Udupi district aims to ensure continuity of education even after class hours and on holidays. The plan was devised to make sure that the district retains its top position in SSLC ranking for the academic year 2024-25.

Sources from the department told TNIE that the initiative was primarily driven by the need of some introvert students who are not so expressive and hesitate to clarify their doubts in the classroom. ‘’Subject experts serving as teachers in various schools across the district were handpicked by the respective block education officers (BEOs) and their video classes were recorded at a studio at the District Resource Centre near the DC’s office in Rajathadri, Manipal.

The videos will now be sent to the students mail ids. Students who could not understand the lessons and concepts at one ago during the class hours can watch the videos at home and during holidays. This is a support system that will also help in achieving good results in the SSLC exam,’’ an official from the education department told TNIE.

Dr Ashok Kamath, vice-principal of District Institution of Education and Training, Udupi, said, “Videos of each chapter in all core subjects and languages are being prepared. Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal has supported this plan, which will have a lasting impact on the students’ learning ability.”

DDPI K Ganapathy said mailed lessons offer as an alternative mode of learning for students as they are both flexible and comprehensive. He added that recording of videos by subject experts is on full swing. Those students who may have to skip some classes due to ill health can also make up for lost time by watching the videos.

Parents have largely welcomed this initiative. Tharanath, a parent, said his daughter can access study material anytime and anywhere. “The government should come up with more innovative ideas suitable for modern day education.”