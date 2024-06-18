Karnataka

Bengaluru: Re-tendering done for 8 stations of suburban rail

Tenders were to be called again in February 2024, but got delayed and later the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into play.
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second round of tenders to build stations for the Mallige Line (Corridor Two) of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) have finally been called for by K-RIDE, the nodal agency for implementing the project. However, instead of 12 stations that dot the 25.57-km line from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara, this tender covers only eight of its stations.

The previous tender was cancelled by K-RIDE in November 2023 after it received only a single bid from URC constructions which had quoted around Rs 800 core, almost double that anticipated by K-RIDE, said sources. Tenders were to be called again in February 2024, but got delayed and later the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into play.

A source said, “Tenders were called for the eight stations -- Benniganahalli, Kasturi Nagar, Seva Nagar, Banaswadi, Nagawara, Kanaka Nagar, Hebbal and Mathikere -- on Saturday (June 15). Entry/exit structures, steel foot over bridge, roof structures, architectural finishes, plumbing, facade, detailed design and engineering form part of the tender.”

K-RIDE will issue tenders for four more stations of Yeshwanthpur, Shettyhalli, Mydarahalli and Chikkabanavara within the next three or four days.

