Bengaluru: Re-tendering done for 8 stations of suburban rail

BENGALURU: The second round of tenders to build stations for the Mallige Line (Corridor Two) of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) have finally been called for by K-RIDE, the nodal agency for implementing the project. However, instead of 12 stations that dot the 25.57-km line from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara, this tender covers only eight of its stations.

The previous tender was cancelled by K-RIDE in November 2023 after it received only a single bid from URC constructions which had quoted around Rs 800 core, almost double that anticipated by K-RIDE, said sources. Tenders were to be called again in February 2024, but got delayed and later the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into play.

A source said, “Tenders were called for the eight stations -- Benniganahalli, Kasturi Nagar, Seva Nagar, Banaswadi, Nagawara, Kanaka Nagar, Hebbal and Mathikere -- on Saturday (June 15). Entry/exit structures, steel foot over bridge, roof structures, architectural finishes, plumbing, facade, detailed design and engineering form part of the tender.”

K-RIDE will issue tenders for four more stations of Yeshwanthpur, Shettyhalli, Mydarahalli and Chikkabanavara within the next three or four days.