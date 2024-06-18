HDK bolstering base of Vokkaligas, other groups to secure JDS future

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy is juggling between two responsibilities of reorganising, JDS -- of which he is the state president, by seeking the support of the Vokkaliga community and taking different communities into confidence to help the regional party in the future.

He and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is likely to take over the state party chief’s position, visited Kunchatiga-Vokkaliga religious head Sri Nanjavadhuta Swami at Pattanayakanahalli in Sira taluk and Lingayat seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Monday.

During the visit, he promised Kunchatiga-Vokkaligas the OBC tag in the Centre’s list of castes, and the Scheduled Tribe recognition for Kadugollas. “I will convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do the reclassification,” he asserted.

On Sunday, Kumaraswamy met Vokkaliga seer of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami. Vokkaligas, including members of the subsect Kunchatiga Vokkaligas, are said to have backed JDS and also its alliance partner BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections. A combination of Vokkaligas, Lingayats and, to some extent, Kadugollas had worked in favour of the BJP-JDS alliance in the Old Mysuru region, including Mandya, Kolar, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural.