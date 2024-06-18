IN-SPACe launches Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship for youngsters

BENGALURU: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has launched the Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) Development Programme to support and nurture early-stage space startups. The programme aims to cultivate and empower the next generation of space tech innovators, providing them with the tools and guidance necessary to transform their space ambitions.

The 21-month programme will guide aspiring entrepreneurs through a comprehensive journey divided into different phases such as ideation, innovation, and prototype development. The programme will ensure that budding entrepreneurs receive structured support at each critical stage of development. PIE aims to target students in technical courses or those with a strong interest in space technology, expected to graduate in 2024, or pursuing Master’s or Doctorate programmes and early-stage start-ups focusing on space technologies and aiming to develop entrepreneurial ventures.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, said, “India’s space sector is poised for exponential growth, and young entrepreneurs are crucial to driving this expansion. PIE will provide them with a launch pad, equipping them not only with technical expertise but with the business acumen needed to navigate the complexities of space industry.”

Applicants should not have received any grants, funding, or monetary support from private or government schemes and all submissions must be original work to qualify. Star-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on or after July 1, 2022, are classified as early-stage start-ups.

