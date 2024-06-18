Karnataka: BJP to protest till government rolls back fuel price hike

BENGALURU: The BJP on Monday staged protests across Karnataka against the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Attacking the Congress State Government, the BJP has warned of an indefinite protest till the government rolls back the hike.

In Bengaluru, BJP leaders were detained by the police for a while. BJP leaders did a mock funeral of vehicles, symbolically opposing the fuel price hike. At some places, they even pushed two-wheelers for the same reason. Calling the hike anti-people, Karnataka BJP president, BY Vijayendra, said that the party will protest till the matter reaches its logical conclusion.

He said that the Congress government’s decision to hike fuel prices after misleading the public with promises of bhagyas (guarantees) and reducing the prices of essential commodities is unacceptable. “This move betrays the trust and emotions of the people, amounting to nothing less than fraud,” Vijayendra added.

Vijayendra said that this oppressive action exacerbates the suffering of citizens who are already grappling with the severe drought and distress that have plagued Karnataka since the Congress came to power in the state.

“It is the height of the incompetence of this Congress government to justify this price hike by comparing it to other states. Do they even realise they have driven a once revenue-surplus state to the brink of bankruptcy with their sheer mismanagement? The ripple effect of this price hike will be devastating, affecting everyone, from farmers and labourers to poor and middle-class families. Even schoolchildren will not be spared, as they will face increased transportation costs,” Vijayendra elaborated.

Vijayendra also pointed out that the Congress was hoping to win 20 seats in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections, and the result has disappointed them. Congress MLAs themselves are raising voices against the guarantees, he added.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, said that the State Government has set aside Rs 55,000 crore for the guarantee schemes.

“The State Government is looting our own money and giving us back. No development has happened in the last one year. In Bengaluru, potholes are not filled. The government is trying to divide Bengaluru,” Ashoka said. He also said that the BJP will expose the government’s financial mismanagement. “CM Siddaramaiah is planning to mortgage government properties,” Ashoka added.