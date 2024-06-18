Koppal: Man kills girl for not buying him gutka, held

KOPPAL: The police have arrested 52-year-old Siddalingaiah Naikal for allegedly killing a seven-year-old girl who refused to buy gutka for him at Kinnal village in Koppal. She was murdered on April 19 and her body was found two days later. The police arrested Naikal on Sunday.

On April 19, Siddalingaiah called his neighbour’s daughter and asked her to bring gutka. Siddalingaiah had some injuries on his leg after quarrelling with his brothers and he was in an inebriated state when he asked the kid to get him gutka.

The kid brought him gutka once, after some hours, Siddalingaiah again called and asked her to bring gutka again.

As many residents in that area had gone for a wedding and the kid was alone at her home.

She refused to bring gutka again and a drunk Siddalingaiah got angry and allegedly hit her with a stick on her head. She died on the spot. The girl’s father lodged a complaint to the police on April 20. Her body was found by the police on April 21.

He had put her body in a fertiliser bag and kept it in an old and empty house.