No water, power, road for 70 tribal families at Kodagu settlement

MADIKERI: While tribal people are given land under the Forest Rights Act, getting basic amenities has remained a challenging task for them. Thatalli tribal settlement at Maldare near Siddapura in Kodagu is a testimony to this.

For, the tribal people living in this settlement are yet to get electricity, toilets, water supply, and houses. With no help coming, they have threatened to launch a protest until their demands for basic amenities are met.

Over 70 families, including children and the aged, live in the settlement. Though a temporary water connection has been provided by Maldare gram panchayat, the residents of the settlement have to walk a distance to fetch water. This is because there is no electricity to enable piped water supply.

The residents, who have been living on the forest fringe for over seven decades, were granted RTC recently for the land given to them under the Forest Rights Act.

“Only a few families have been given some facilities. Though we have been granted RTC under the Act, no facilities, including permanent houses, have been given,” Shankar, leader of the tribal people living in the settlement, alleged.

He said most of them are living in huts. “There are no approach roads to the settlement. Over 40 people had applied for benefits under the Ganga Kalyan scheme, but only a few have been selected.