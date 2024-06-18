Support women to become atmanirbhar, says UP Governor

BENGALURU: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel participated in a symposium on women empowerment at APS College of Engineering in the city.

Speaking to students and other invitees, she highlighted the importance of supporting women to become ‘Atma Nirbhar Naari’ (self-reliant women) as India works towards ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). She stressed on the need to eradicate cervical cancer through vaccination for teenagers and discussed the importance of menstrual health and welfare schemes for pregnant women.

Patel also shed light on the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative, addressing the existing disparities in girls’ education and emphasising the need to provide opportunities for young women in health and education sectors.

Prof S C Sharma and Vishnu Bharath Alampalli, vice-president and president, respectively, of the college were present.