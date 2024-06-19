Despite rain, water woes continue in Bagalagunte

BENGALURU: Despite the onset of monsoon, the problem of water scarcity continues to plague the city, with residents of Bagalagunte voicing concerns over the reduced supply of Cauvery water and lack of borewell connections in the area, which exacerbates their dependency on water tankers.

Residents in Byraveshwara Nagar said there has been no Cauvery water supply, and that despite the rain, the water flow situation remains stagnant and dire.

BG Basavaraj, a resident of Andanappa Layout in Byraveshwara Nagar, said previously, about 50-70 households received water twice a week for three hours each time. “Now, the water supply in the areas, including Peenya, Dasarahalli, Manjunathnagar and Bagalagunte, has dropped to once a week for only 45 minutes. This drastic reduction has forced residents to rely on water tankers, which often require a 12-hour wait after booking,” he said.

Ramakrishna, another resident, lamented that there is zero improvement of water supply, forcing each household in the area to spend approximately Rs 1,000 per week for a 6,000-litre tanker load. Even the free water supply which started when the summer began has ceased now.

In response, Nagaraj, Assistant Executive Engineer of North West-3, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), explained that the BWSSB is currently working on the Cauvery Stage 5 water connection. “Engineers identified an obstruction caused by the existing pipeline, necessitating work on a U-shaped pipeline. This work has temporarily reduced the water supply,” Nagaraj said and maintained that the issue would be resolved soon.

The BWSSB has faced criticism for failing to address the water shortage problem during the summer, and residents warned that they would protest against the authorities if the issue is not resolved at the earliest, highlighting that their earnings are going on paying for the tankers.