Dharwad: Two drown in stone quarry while making reels

DHARWAD: Two Class 10 students drowned in a water-filled stone quarry while clicking selfies and shooting reels for social media. The deceased have been identified as Shreyas Navale (16), a resident of Malmaddi and Druva Dasar (16) from Saptapur.

A group of six boys had gone to the abandoned stone quarry on Mansur Road. Police sources said that the boys had told their parents that they would be visiting a friend’s house but fate had different plans for them. While Shreyas and Druva posed inside the water, their friends shot videos. However, the duo got stuck in a ditch inside the water. The rest of the boys rushed to the police station to inform about the incident.

Police and fire personnel visited the spot. Shreyas’ body was fished out on Monday evening and Druva’s on Tuesday afternoon.One of Shreyas’ relatives said the death of the boys has shocked the family. Dharwad SP Gopal Byakod said a meeting will be held with site owners to ask them to install restriction boards.