IISc researchers studying string theory find new formula for pi

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers have accidentally stumbled upon a new finding -- a new series of representing the age-old mathematical formula of pi.

While investigating how string theory can be used to explain certain physical phenomena, they found a new series representation for the irrational number pi.

Aninda Sinha, Professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics, IISc, one of the researchers of the study, told The New Indian Express that the new formula is different from the ones taught in schools and colleges. The formula taught then has a never ending series of digits.

He added that there have been many derivations of formulae over time. The formula the team has found is close to what was found by Indian mathematician Sangamagrama Madhava, which was written in the 15th century, in a poetic language.

It is now universally accepted, and was the first ever series of pi recorded in history.

Arnab Sinha was also a part of the new study at IISc, which is now published in Physical Review Letters. Sinha said they were studying high energy physics in quantum theory and were working on developing a new model on how particles interacted and their accurate parameters. A new model was being developed when this finding happened.