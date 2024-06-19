Karnataka ranks second in wind power generation

BENGALURU: Karnataka secured second place in the all-India wind energy generation capacity commissioned for the year 2023 -24. The state stood second after Gujarat, while Tamil Nadu ranked third, a release said on Wednesday.

Karnataka was honoured by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) as part of Global Wind Day celebrations in Delhi on June 15, with the central theme of ‘Pawan-Urja: Powering the Future of India’. The event highlighted significant advancements and achievements in the wind energy sector across the nation.

As per data from the energy department, the commissioned capacity for wind power generation for financial year 2023- 24 is 724.66MW. Gujarat’s commissioned capacity is 1743.8MW, while Tamil Nadu’s is 586.37MW. KP Rudrappaiah, managing director, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) received the award from Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik and MNRE secretary Bhupinder S Bhalla.

Reacting to this, Energy Minister KJ George said Karnataka’s significant strides in the wind energy sector reflect its dedication to renewable energy and its vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.

Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary, energy department, said the achievement reflects the commitment towards sustainable energy and efforts to harness wind power.