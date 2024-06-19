KIOCL mining aimed at creating more jobs: HDK

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday allayed fears of deforestation if Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) starts mining at Devadari in Sandur taluk of Ballari district and said the aim is to create more jobs for the youth. Steps will be taken to increase green cover in the region.

“I did not sign for deforestation. The state should produce quality steel through which more jobs must be created for our youth. Permission for mining has been granted with the sole aim of contributing more to GDP based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. Steps have been taken to save the forests,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with KIOCL officials.

“A campaign has been launched against mining to create anxiety and confusion among the people. In 2019, the state government gave permission for mining at Devadari. Later, the environment department of the Union government gave its approval,” he said.

Kumaraswamy clarified that there is no need to worry about mining by KIOCL at Devadari. “There are reports that 99,000 trees will be felled. KIOCL will raise a forest in the region at a cost of Rs 194 crore before starting mining. The money will be paid to the forest department,” he said.