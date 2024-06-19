KIOCL mining aimed at creating more jobs: HDK

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday allayed fears of deforestation if Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) starts mining at Devadari in Sandur taluk of Ballari district and said the aim is to create more jobs for the youth. Steps will be taken to increase green cover in the region.
“I did not sign for deforestation. The state should produce quality steel through which more jobs must be created for our youth. Permission for mining has been granted with the sole aim of contributing more to GDP based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. Steps have been taken to save the forests,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with KIOCL officials.
“A campaign has been launched against mining to create anxiety and confusion among the people. In 2019, the state government gave permission for mining at Devadari. Later, the environment department of the Union government gave its approval,” he said.
Kumaraswamy clarified that there is no need to worry about mining by KIOCL at Devadari. “There are reports that 99,000 trees will be felled. KIOCL will raise a forest in the region at a cost of Rs 194 crore before starting mining. The money will be paid to the forest department,” he said.
Min: Adopt new tech to produce specialty steel
“Devadari Yojana is on the prime minister’s agenda for the first 100 days of governance for which we should work diligently. Mining should be started as soon as possible,” Kumaraswamy said.
Kumaraswamy also held discussions with the officials on the revival of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd., at Bhadravathi. Pay more attention to specialty steel production to face competition from China, Taiwan and South Korea. Go for new technologies for production of specialty steel, he told them.
He said, “Modi’s dream is to make India self-reliant in the semiconductor sector. The statement made by me was not understood correctly,” he said in response to Industries Minister MB Patil’s statement that Kumaraswamy made a U-turn.
Patil had posted on ‘X’ stating Kumaraswamy is right in questioning that it is not fair to give Rs 3.2 crore incentive for every job created by Micron Technology in Gujarat. But Kumaraswamy retracted his statement. “Micron Company, an American-based semiconductor manufacturing company, has received 50 percent incentive from the Centre and 20 percent from Gujarat government. While it will invest only 30 percent. Since HD Kumaraswamy is from our state, I would like to meet him and urge him to encourage our semiconductor companies the same way as Gujarat,” Patil posted on ‘X’ on Tuesday.
KIOCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ganti Venkata Kiran made a presentation.
MB Patil to meet HDK over setting up chip unit
Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday said he is planning to meet Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy to discuss setting up a semiconductor unit in Karnataka. Patil said the US-based Micron Technology received a 70% incentive for their project in PM Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, with 50% coming from the Centre and 20% from the state. He stressed on the need for similar support for Karnataka to foster the semiconductor sector.