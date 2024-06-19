Sexual abuse case: Prajwal remanded in judicial custody till July 2

BENGALURU: The Special Court for trial of cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs on Tuesday remanded former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in judicial custody. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing rape cases against the former MP, who was lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, had taken him into custody on June 12 in connection with a rape case registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

As his custody ended on Tuesday, he was produced before Special Court judge KN Shivakumar, who remanded him in judicial custody until July 2, as the SIT did not seek extension of his police custody. Prajwal, during the hearing, complained to the court that the SIT officers did not look after him properly, and also that they did not give proper attention to his health issues. Meanwhile, a source said that Prajwal might be taken into police custody again in connection with another case.