Bus fare hike inevitable, says transport minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday said bus fare hike is inevitable in the state.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the command centre here that will receive data from vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons that have been made mandatory in all public transport vehicles, both government and commercial (by September).

“BMTC bus fares were revised in 2014 and those of KSRTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC in 2020. Prices of diesel and spare parts have gone up after the fare revision. In addition, the staff salaries have increased. All these factors make fare hike inevitable,” he said.

Reddy said the fare hike will become a political issue. If the fare is not hiked, the government may have to give a special grant to its bus corporations. He has not received a proposal to hike bus fares from the boards of the four corporations.

“The boards may seek a 25-30% hike. We will not hike the fare to that extent. We will hold a thorough discussion on the proposal and take a decision,” he said.

He said that a proposal has been sent to the state government seeking Rs 1,100 crore towards last year’s Shakti scheme expenses.

HSRP deadline extended to September 15

The deadline to fix High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 2019 has been extended to September 15. In a notification issued in August last, the state government made it mandatory to install HSRP before November. However, due to poor response, it was extended to February and then again to May 31.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka, which heard a case regarding HSRP, passed an order stating that the state government could take a decision on extending the deadline to fix HSRP.