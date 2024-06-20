Chanakya centre for sustainability to work on driving sustainable future

BENGALURU: To study the complex interrelations of biosphere existence and provide region-specific information on sustainability, Chanakya University launched the Chanakya Centre for Sustainability at Bangalore International Centre on Wednesday.

The centre was inaugurated by Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of Accel, and Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. Hari K Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), was the chief guest at the event.

Explaining the centre’s focus areas, Prakash said the key areas will include sustainable agriculture and agricultural materials, urban water management, soil conservation for ecological balance and behavioural sustainability.

During the event, Marar emphasised on the urgent need to address climate change, citing recent extreme weather events and biodiversity loss as clear evidence of the dangers that humanity faces. He expressed hope that the new centre will play a crucial role in fostering a more sustainable future, despite lingering scepticism.

Marar stressed on the urgency of the situation and the necessity of collective action to address the crisis.

Prof MK Sridhar, Chancellor of Chanakya University, said the centre aims to create change agents and develop a workforce to drive sustainable future. Additionally, it will focus on researching and promoting sustainable lifestyles tailored to specific populations and cultures.

He added that just as Bengaluru has progressed and set an example in various sectors, the centre will similarly serve as a model for the establishment of more such centres in the future.