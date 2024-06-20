Every hobli to get residential school, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Stating that education is a fundamental right of everyone, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that every hobli of the state will mandatorily get a residential school.

Taking part in an event organised by the the Social Welfare Department and the Association of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions to felicitate meritorious students from the SC community on Wednesday, the CM said it is already approved in the previous budget and residential schools will be started in 20 hoblis this year.

“Residential schools will come up in all hoblis in a phased manner,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said students who have achieved big in government schools should be honoured. To encourage them, an incentive programme has been organised. There are 833 residential schools under the Department of Social Welfare, and 113 under the Minority Welfare Department, and the number will increase in the coming days, the CM added.

Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said due to Siddaramaiah’s efforts and concern, Morarji Desai Schools, Ashram Schools, and residential schools have opened across the state and the institutions are helping the educational and cultural progress of children from Dalit, backward and tribal families.

“Dr BR Ambedkar is a motivational force for the oppressed and underprivileged. We have to get our rights through rational thinking. India is a nation of pluralism, a land of unity in diversity. If we protect the Constitution, the Constitution will protect us,” said Mahadevappa.

‘No pressure in Renukaswamy case’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also clarified that there is no pressure in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. He said, “There is no pressure from anyone to change the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) too.”