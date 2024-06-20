Kodagu BJP protests over fuel price hike, accuses Congress of being ‘anti-people’

MADIKERI: A human chain was formed blocking the commute at Somwarpet and Virajpet towns as Kodagu district BJP workers took to protest on Thursday. The protestors alleged that Congress is following an anti-people policy by increasing petrol and diesel prices.
The protestors marched to the main town circles and formed a human chain blocking the movement of vehicles. While the police intervened to prevent a road block, the traffic was nevertheless halted for some time due to the protest. Slogans against the Congress' governance alleged that the state is playing with people’s lives.
“Government treasury is empty after the Congress came into power. Corruption has increased. Prices of daily commodities including fuel, electricity, liquor, bus tickets, rice and water have increased by folds. When Basavaraj Bommai was the CM, the prices of fuel were reduced by Rs 5,” spoke former MLA Appachu Ranjan during the protest.
“Along with daily commodities, the stamp paper and property registration prices have also been hiked. The farmers are struggling to make ends meet and the commoners are unable to cope with the price hike,” he alleged.
BJP leader Bharateesh shared that their party will stand at the forefront and fight for the people until the prices are decreased. BJP district president Ravi Kalappa alleged that the development activities have stopped completely after Congress came into power.
Meanwhile, at Virajpet, the protestors stuck photos of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar on a morgue stretcher and burnt the stretchers. They shouted slogans against the state government. The protest here was led by Virajpet Bloc BJP president Suvin Ganapathi, MLC Suja Kushalappa and others.