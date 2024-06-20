Revive stalled projects: HD Kumaraswamy to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Railway Bhavan in New Delhi and discussed reviving stalled projects in Karnataka.

“I had a cordial meeting with Ashwini Vaishnaw. We discussed the timely completion of delayed and ongoing railway projects in the state, the approval of new railway lines and securing financial assistance. I had an extensive consultation with the Minister, and I am pleased with his very positive response,” Kumaraswamy posted on ‘X’.

He is said to have requested Vaishwnaw to undertake and expedite the Bengaluru-Satyamangala-Chamarajanagar railway project (via the Kanakapura-Malavalli route), which was sanctioned during the tenure of HD Deve Gowda as prime minister. The discussion lasted over an hour.

BHEL delegation meets HDK

A delegation from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) met Kumaraswamy at the Ministry of Heavy Industries office in Udyog Bhavan. Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, attended the meeting.

BHEL CMD K Sadashiva Murthy and all members of the Board of Directors were present. Murthy presented a comprehensive overview of BHEL’s operations, and briefed the minister on BHEL’s engagements across various sectors, including power, defence and industry. Kumaraswamy was briefed on the roles and responsibilities of the board.