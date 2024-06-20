Working out policy to up groundwater, says Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju

BENGALURU: Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju announced that a new policy is under consideration to enhance groundwater recharge throughout the state.

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the three-day National Conference on Sustainable Groundwater Management for Water Security, organised by the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA), on Wednesday.

Addressing delegates, Boseraju highlighted the critical decline in groundwater levels, attributing this trend to escalating urbanisation and deforestation. He emphasised the historical reliance on groundwater for industrial, agricultural, and domestic purposes, noting that the depletion of this vital resource poses significant risks to future generations.

“The exploitation of groundwater is intensifying while efforts to recharge it are diminishing. The natural recharge processes are hampered by urban expansion. Immediate action is required to mitigate these effects, or our successors will suffer the consequences,” the minister said.

The current drought made people realise the importance of water conservation. To prevent further groundwater exploitation, the minister underscored the importance of implementing rainwater harvesting systems and promoting groundwater recharge.

He called for a collective effort to adopt sustainable practices, noting that the Directorate of Groundwater is actively considering a policy that would provide incentives for such initiatives.

The minister also stressed the importance of raising awareness about advancements in groundwater management through national conferences and urged cooperation with relevant departments for effective implementation.