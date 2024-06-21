Implement admin reform panel ideas: KARC chairman

BENGALURU: The chairman of Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission, RV Deshpande, has directed the transport, revenue, and food and civil supplies departments to initiate necessary action to fully implement the 98 recommendations of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 within a month.

The commission, in its first report submitted to the State Government in June 2021, made 856 recommendations (528 for the revenue department, 111 for the food and civil supplies department, and 217 for the department of legal metrology and transport department). Of the 856 recommendations, 374 have been implemented, 96 are under implementation and 384 are under examination. The commission also recommended that the departments take action to implement the 384 recommendations that are under scrutiny.

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 has submitted seven reports to the State Government pertaining to 39 departments by the end of January 2024, with an emphasis on improving the overall functioning of the departments, focusing on transparency, simplicity, and timely delivery of civil services at low cost. These seven reports contain 5,039 recommendations, Deshpande added.

The minister stated that when he took over as chairman of the commission in January 2024, only 99 recommendations were implemented.