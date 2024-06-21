International project review team on suburban rail meets MB Patil

BENGALURU: To facilitate external funding for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), teams from international funding agencies - KfW Development Bank, Germany and European Investment Bank (EIB) - met Karnataka Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil on Thursday. The team is in Bengaluru from June 18 to 20 to review the project and facilitate its funding.

“The team commended the project for its proactive approach of involving stakeholders and for its dedicated efforts to smoothen the challenges faced in ensuring successful and timely implementation of the project,” an official release stated.

Patil told the visiting delegates that BSRP, with its vast approved network of 148 km, will be the first of its kind in the country and it has the potential to set benchmark for all other suburban projects in the country. “Everything will be done to ensure that it meets the aspirations of crores of Kannadigas,” Patil added.

Earlier on Thursday, the project review mission team interacted with Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary. “BSRP is set to become the cornerstone of urban mobility in Bengaluru, acting as a significant catalyst for the development of suburban areas surrounding the city,” Dr Shalini said.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of K-RIDE, the nodal agency for implementing BSRP, funding a green wall around all the lakes in Bengaluru, the release added.