Kalaburagi’s Jayadeva hospital goes three days without surgeries, Ashoka seeks probe

KALABURAGI: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka visited the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences Hospital, situated in the building of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), on Thursday, after reports surfaced that no surgeries were performed here over a three-day period -- June 16, 17 and 18.

Ashoka visited the wards of both GIMS, as well as Jayadeva, and interacted with patients, attendants and doctors of both hospitals. The patients and their attendants confirmed that Jayadeva Hospital did not perform any surgeries for the said three days, reportedly due to a lack of pure water. The Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation allegedly supplied mud-mixed water via tankers, which was unfit for drinking, and as required for surgical procedures, mentioned the patients and doctors.

Later, Ashoka addressed the media, where he said that on a daily basis, 300 heart patients visit the Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi. In the absence of proper medical care, including the stoppage of surgeries, it is not known where the patients went. Heart patients need immediate attention and care. If they are not given treatment soon, their situation could turn critical.