Karnataka: BJP protests against hike in fuel price

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP on Thursday staged protests across Karnataka against the recent fuel price hike in the state.

In Bengaluru, BJP workers led by state party president BY Vijayendra took out a bicycle rally from the party office in Malleswaram to protest the hike. Several leaders, including Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi, and Chalavadi Narayana Swamy, took part in the rally and hit out at the State Government holding placards. They were detained on their way to Vidhana Soudha.

Vijayendra told reporters that the BJP will continue protesting until the government rolls back the hike. The price hike has burdened the common people, he said.

Taking to ‘X’, Vijayendra condemned the police action, and said that their anger cannot be suppressed by force. “The day is not far when people of the state will take to the streets and fight against the Congress government. The BJP’s struggle will not end until the hike is rolled back,” he said.

Recently, petrol prices were increased by Rs 3 and diesel by Rs 3.5 in the state. Several Congress leaders, including ministers, defended the move, saying that fuel prices were hiked to implement development work in the state. However, BJP leaders alleged that the Congress government was facing a financial crisis owing to the guarantee schemes. Former CM and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress has burdened the citizens to win votes under the guise of guarantees. “The Congress government has no moral authority to govern, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign,” Bommai said at a protest rally in Davanagere. The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka took part in a protest in Kalaburagi.