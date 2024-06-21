Karnataka cabinet gives nod for 33 special police stns to handle SC/ST atrocity cases

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to declare 33 units of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement as special police stations. It also gave approval for 450 posts to manage these stations dedicated to track cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Disclosing this to reporters here, Law Minister HK Patil said since 2022, 7,633 cases have been filed. Of them, 1,723 have been disposed of and 1,363 ended in acquittals. However, only in 68 cases, the accused have been punished, which is hardly 4%.

“In order to dispose of cases early and reduce burden on regular stations, this decision has been taken,” he said. New guidelines will be framed by the Home and Social Welfare departments. The Union government will give its share of funds to set up the special stations, he added.

The cabinet made it mandatory to keep Dr BR Ambedkar’s portrait along with that of Mahatma Gandhi at major events to mark Constitution Day on November 26, Republic Day on January 26 and Independence Day on August 15. All government offices, schools and colleges should display the portraits of Gandhiji and Ambedkar on these occasions, Patil said.