Karnataka: Guarantees emptied state treasury, says Shettar

BELAGAVI: Criticising the rise in fuel prices in the state, the Belagavi city block of BJP staged a protest at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle here on Thursday. BJP party workers, under the leadership of Belagavi BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, condemned the Congress government in the state for hiking petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka.

“The state treasury has become empty because of the guarantee schemes. Thus, to collect funds for the same, the government has started cutting the pockets of the poor by hiking fuel prices in the state. The residents of Karwar had to drive to Goa to get petrol and diesel at a cheaper price. The rising cost of fuel impacts prices of other essential commodities. The government should immediately withdraw the hike, or else the BJP will intensify its protest across the state,” Shettar warned.