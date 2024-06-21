Karnataka: SHGs to collect property tax, water cess dues

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to take the help of women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to collect property tax and water cess arrears. It decided to give 5% of the amount collected to the SHG members as an incentive.

The members will also collect property tax and water cess for the current year. Property tax arrears amounting to Rs 1,860 crore and water cess dues of Rs 20.25 crore have to be recovered.

Law Minister HK Patil told reporters that urban local bodies in the state will have an estimated population of 202.58 lakh in their limits by 2025. At present, there are 51.51 lakh houses and of them, 30.05 lakh have drinking water connections. With around 40% water cess pending in all urban local bodies, the officials have been directed to review collection of dues every month, the minister said.